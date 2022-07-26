Mohave County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Golden Valley shooting

KINGMAN, Az. (KTNV) — UPDATE: Jeffrey Glinos was contacted by officials and taken into custody without incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect involved in the homicide that occurred in Golden Valley on Sunday, July 24th.

The suspect has been identified as Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28 of Golden Valley. Glinos is being sought by authorities in connection with the shooting death of Michael Ryan Walker, 33 of Golden Valley, and the non-lethal injury of another victim.

Detectives also arrested Phillip Allen Carey, 37 of Golden Valley, on Sunday evening.

Through the course of the investigation, Carey attempted to clean the shooting scene and hide evidence related to the shooting. Carey was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for Tampering with Evidence, a class 6 felony.

Although there are conflicting accounts of the incident, it was found that the incident had occurred at a residence located in the 1200 block of S. Colorado Rd. in Golden Valley. The involved parties reported that two subjects, later identified as Glinos and Carey, had come to the residence on Colorado Road and a confrontation occurred inside the residence.

The two subjects allegedly attempted to gain access into a bedroom, at which time a single gunshot was fired at the two from within the bedroom, striking two subjects.

Anyone with information on Glinos’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or our toll-free number at 1-800-522- 4312 and reference DR #22-027959.

This investigation is ongoing.