Mohave County sergeant saves eagle

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — A sergeant with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is being hailed as a hero for helping an eagle in distress.

Earlier this month, Sergeant Giralde was working an off-duty road construction detail and workers noticed a large bird had landed under his patrol vehicle.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, the bird appeared to be in distress and was acting strangely.

Giralde and Deputy Klepper carefully moved the patrol vehicle so they could retrieve the bird, which was then placed into the vehicle's back seat to cool off.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputies save eagle

Deputies then called the Arizona Raptor Center to pick up the animal.

Officials told Giralde that the bird appeared to be a juvenile eagle that had become separated from its parents.

They added the eagle probably wouldn't have survived without Giralde and Klepper's help.

The eagle is now recovering at the Arizona Raptor Center.