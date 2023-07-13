Mohave County officials identify human remains as Arizona man

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — Another set of remains discovered by Mohave County officials has been identified.

According to the sheriff's office, human remains were found in a remote desert area in Yucca on December 4, 2022. Police said a caller said he had been out riding in the desert where he located the remains. When officers arrived, they said the remains were among debris and wrapped in a tarp.

The department said that they requested assistance from an outside company in February and that company was able to use genetic genealogy to identify the victim.

On Wednesday, county officials said the man was identified as 50-year-old Brandon Ray Parlanti who is from Kingman.

The sheriff's department is investigating this case as a homicide and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 928-753-0753 with the extension 4288.

This is the second case this week where Mohave County officials have identified a set of remains. On Tuesday, they said 30-year-old Jordan Carvalho had been identified. He had been reported missing in 2019.