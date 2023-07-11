Human remains found in Mohave County identified as man missing since 2019

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — Human remains found in Mohave County last fall have been identified as those of a man reported missing nearly three years earlier.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office officials identified the remains as those of 30-year-old Jordan Victor Carvalho of Golden Valley.

Family members reported Carvalho missing on Sept. 30, 2019 after he hadn't been heard from for several weeks, officials stated in a news release on Tuesday.

On Sept. 12, 2022, a human skull was discovered in a wash area in the 2700 block of North Ligurta Road in Golden Valley. At the time, detectives said the skull had been washed up during recent flooding in the area.

The remains were taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office, but investigators were unable to positively identify them.

In an effort to identify the remains, Mohave County investigators enlisted the help of forensic genealogists at Othram, Inc. Researchers linked the remains to Carvalho through advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing, sheriff's officials explained.

"Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death was not able to be determined," a sheriff's office spokesperson stated.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation into Carvalho's death is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference case no. DR#19-0377645.