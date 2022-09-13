Mohave County police find human remains in wash area near Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KTNV) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating human remains located in Golden Valley.

On Monday, at approximately 4:02 PM, detectives responded to a call about a possible human skull being located in the wash area in the 2700 block of North Ligurta Road.

Detectives at the scene have confirmed the skull to be human and found that it had been washed up during recent flooding.

Mohave County officials say this investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.