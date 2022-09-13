Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Mohave County police find human remains in wash area near Golden Valley

Police lights KTNV
KTNV
FILE - Close-up view of emergency lights on top of a police car as it sits at the scene of a traffic crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Police lights KTNV
Posted at 9:38 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 12:41:29-04

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KTNV) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating human remains located in Golden Valley.

On Monday, at approximately 4:02 PM, detectives responded to a call about a possible human skull being located in the wash area in the 2700 block of North Ligurta Road.

Detectives at the scene have confirmed the skull to be human and found that it had been washed up during recent flooding.

Mohave County officials say this investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing, check back later for updates. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH