Mohave County health officials issue warning about foxes infected with rabies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mohave County health officials are issuing a warning due to a recent increase in cases of foxes with rabies.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health said this is mainly throughout the Hualapai region and that's it's necessary to take precautions to prevent the disease from spreading. People are typically infected after being scratched or bitten by an infected animals. If left untreated, it could be fatal.
Earlier this week, the Nevada Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case of rabies in Clark County this year. Officials said that was an infected bat. A few weeks ago, a woman was also treated for rabies after being bitten by a bat at Death Valley National Park.
Health officials said in order to keep you, your family, and your pets safe, there are a few guidelines you can follow.
- Stay away from animals that are exhibiting strange behavior or look like they're sick or injured. If you see something out of the ordinary, health officials said you should contact local animal control authorities.
- Secure your pets. When going outside, health officials said your pets should always be supervised and kept on a leash. If they roam around freely, they could come into contact with potentially infected animals.
- Make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.
- Seek medical attention if you are bitten or scratched by any animal. Health officials said you should also wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water for at least 10 minutes. They add you should contact your health care provider to see if you need additional testing for rabies.