Mohave County health officials issue warning about foxes infected with rabies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mohave County health officials are issuing a warning due to a recent increase in cases of foxes with rabies.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health said this is mainly throughout the Hualapai region and that's it's necessary to take precautions to prevent the disease from spreading. People are typically infected after being scratched or bitten by an infected animals. If left untreated, it could be fatal.

Earlier this week, the Nevada Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case of rabies in Clark County this year. Officials said that was an infected bat. A few weeks ago, a woman was also treated for rabies after being bitten by a bat at Death Valley National Park.

Health officials said in order to keep you, your family, and your pets safe, there are a few guidelines you can follow.

