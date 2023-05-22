Nevada Department of Agriculture confirms first case of rabies of 2023 in Clark County bat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case of rabies in 2023 after the disease was found in a bat in Clark County.

According to a release from the department's Animal Disease Laboratory, bats are common throughout Nevada and serve as the most common source of human and domestic animal transmission.

“Animal owners must be proactive and work with their veterinarians to keep animals up to date on vaccinations,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea, DVM. “Vaccinating pets against rabies protects pets and their owners.”

A current rabies vaccination is legally required in the state of Nevada for dogs, cats, ferrets, and certain species of wildlife.

Bats are also known able to enter and exit residences unnoticed, so officials are urging individuals to report any sighted bats — dead or alive — to local animal control agencies.

NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor Laura Morrow said in a statement, “If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare professional or veterinary provider immediately."