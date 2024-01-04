Mohave County detectives searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mohave County authorities are asking for public assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Golden Valley man on Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, dispatchers received a call of a male subject lying in the roadway at the corner of Chino Drive and Adobe Road at approximately 7:41 p.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene and declared the victim — identified as James Douglas McDaniel, 69, of Golden Valley — deceased at the scene. The vehicle is currently "unknown," according to police.

"Mohave Silent Witness has offered a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the identification of the vehicle and driver involved in this incident," officers noted in a release.

They added that the involved vehicle should have "significant front-end damage."

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.