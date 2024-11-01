Missing North Las Vegas woman safely located

UPDATE | Nov. 3

The North Las Vegas Police Department said Marsha Thiriot has been safely located.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Marsha Thiriot, a missing 74-year-old woman.

She went missing in North Las Vegas and was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 29, around 9:30 a.m. near her residence at the 4900 block of Jade Ridge Street in North Las Vegas.

Thiriot is a white female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes and weighs around 200 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a green nightgown.

Thiriot walks noticeably slow and has been diagnosed with heart disease, kidney failure, and diabetes in the past. It does not appear that she has her medication with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111