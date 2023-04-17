Missing man's remains identified after 2 years of uncertainty; cause of death unknown

(KTNV) — Human remains found in Mohave County, Ariz. more than two years ago have been linked to a missing man, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

DNA testing identified the remains as those of Brian Crain, 56, a Golden Valley man reported missing on Sept. 17, 2020. Sheriff's officials say a family member reported Crain missing after he was not heard from for several weeks.

The remains were located on Jan. 18, 2021 in the area of Dewey Road and Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, but Mohave County medical examiners were unable to identify them, sheriff's officials noted in a news release.

In February 2023, detectives enlisted the help of Othram, Inc. for a genetic genealogy investigation, and scientists identified Crain as the deceased, officials stated.

While Crain's family has some closure regarding his disappearance, unanswered questions remain.

"Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death was not able to be determined," sheriff's officials stated.

Anyone with information about Crain's missing persons case can contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.

"We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Othram Inc. for their continued assistance in identifying victims in Mohave County," officials stated.

Just last week, forensic genealogists at Othram, Inc. helped identify human remains found in northern Nevada more than 30 years ago. The company has helped identify victims and suspects in long-cold cases in Nevada and across the country, recently including the murders of two women in the early '90s and the 2004 murder of Keysha Brown.