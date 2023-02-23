Watch it here: Las Vegas police to share new information in cold case homicide investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police will share an update to a cold case homicide on Thursday afternoon, a department spokesperson announced.

Lt. Jason Johansson is expected to offer new information about the case at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters.

No additional information was provided in a statement notifying media of the announcement.

Earlier this month, Metro police announced a break in two decades-old cold case murders. A suspect in those cases was identified through advanced DNA testing at Othram, a private laboratory in Texas.

Scientists there combine advanced DNA technology with genealogy to narrow down the identities of victims and suspects. They can test even the smallest amount of DNA in cases dating back decades, Dr. Kristen Mittelman told Channel 13's Joe Moeller in a previous interview.

Channel 13 will stream the update live on ktnv.com/live. This is a developing story.