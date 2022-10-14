MISSING: Las Vegas police seek 11-year-old last seen near Helen Cannon Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are working to locate a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Thursday.

According to police, Ernest Dickerson "might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention."

He was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. in the 5800 block of Euclid Street, near Helen C. Cannon Middle School off of Eastern Avenue and Russell Road.

Police say Dickerson was wearing a black shirt with red writing, blue jeans, and black and purple Jordans sneakers.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Dickerson is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, or call the Missing Persons detail directly during business hours at 702-828-2907. You can also email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.