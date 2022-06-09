MISSING: Las Vegas police seek 11-year-old boy who may be in emotional distress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who is missing and considered endangered.

Trenton Mackintrush was last seen Wednesday, police said. He was wearing a gray, short-sleeved T-shirt with black sleeves, black sweatpants with white designs, white tennis shoes, and carrying an orange and black backpack.

Mackintrush stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, the child "might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's missing person detail at 702-828-2907 (during business hours) or call 702-828-3111. The missing persons detail can be reached by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.