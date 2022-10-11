Missing Las Vegas man last seen in Downtown, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a Las Vegas man who went missing Monday and may be in "severe emotional distress."

Bryan Fisher went missing at approximately 11:30 a.m. and was last seen near the 200 block of Lewis Avenue, near Fremont Street.

Police say Fisher was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved polo and light-colored jeans, and photos provided show he has gray hair with a light complexion.

Anyone with information regarding Bryan Fisher and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.