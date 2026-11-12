LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The body of a missing 86-year-old man from Henderson was found near Jean, Channel 13 has learned.

Investigators from the Clark County Coroner's Office responded after remains were discovered on Saturday, November 7, about six miles south of Jean.

A Clark County spokesperson has since confirmed the remains found were those of 86-year-old Virgil Tibbs.

Tibbs was last seen on Wednesday, October 28 on Jasmine Point Street in Henderson, police said previously. Investigators noted that his car, a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu, was last seen in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

The Clark County Coroner's Office has not released Tibbs' cause of death.

The discovery follows a similar incident in September where another body was found south of Jean.

We've reached out to the Coroner’s Office for more information.