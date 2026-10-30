HENDERSON (KTNV) — A missing and endangered 86-year-old Henderson man was found dead over the weekend, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police said Virgil Tibbs, who was last seen on Oct. 28 on Jasmine Point Street, in the area of Wigwam Parkway and Arroyo Grande Boulevard, was found dead Saturday in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction.

His vehicle was last seen in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard in the west valley, police said previously.

According to Henderson police, LVMPD is handling the death investigation.

No other details were provided surrounding his death.