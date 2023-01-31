MISSING: FBI Las Vegas says 21-year-old has not been seen since mid-January

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — FBI Las Vegas said that 21-year-old Zailey Unidad Flores has not been seen since January 12, 2023.

#NEW #MissingPerson Zailey Unidad Flores has not been heard from since January 12, 2023. Please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy if you have any information about her whereabouts. https://t.co/fNh3hSlx60 pic.twitter.com/cc2EojzOOr — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) January 31, 2023

Officials say Flores was last heard from on January 12 when she made a telephone contact with a family member claiming she was in Mexico.

Remarks made about Flores by the FBI states that she is known to change her hair color, with colors mostly being brown, black or partially copper color.

Flores has ties to Detroit, Michigan, Maricopa County, Tucson, Phoenix, Laveen and Marana, Arizona. Also, she has ties to the Slauson and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada and Idaho.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Field Office: Las Vegas