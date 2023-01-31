Watch Now
Local News

Actions

MISSING: FBI Las Vegas says 21-year-old has not been seen since mid-January

Zaily Unidad Flores missing.jpg
FBI Las Vegas
Zaily Unidad Flores
Zaily Unidad Flores missing.jpg
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 18:59:55-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — FBI Las Vegas said that 21-year-old Zailey Unidad Flores has not been seen since January 12, 2023.

Officials say Flores was last heard from on January 12 when she made a telephone contact with a family member claiming she was in Mexico.

Remarks made about Flores by the FBI states that she is known to change her hair color, with colors mostly being brown, black or partially copper color.

Flores has ties to Detroit, Michigan, Maricopa County, Tucson, Phoenix, Laveen and Marana, Arizona. Also, she has ties to the Slauson and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada and Idaho.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Field Office: Las Vegas

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH