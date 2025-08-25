Missing 93-year-old woman found deceased in parked vehicle, Henderson police say

UPDATE | Aug. 26

Henderson police shared on Tuesday that Leonor Martel has been found deceased in a parked vehicle near her residence on Monday.

Police said there is no indication of foul play at this time.

ORIGINAL REPORT

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department are seeking the community's assistance in locating Leonor Martel, a 93-year-old missing, endangered woman.

Officials shared that Leonor was last seen near Duarte Drive and Manzanita Street around 9:28 a.m. on Sunday, August 24.

Police said that "although Leonor does not have any mental or physical disabilities, she is considered endangered due to her age, coupled with weather conditions."

HPD has shared her description with us:



Height: 5'2"

Weight: 100 lbs

Eyes: Black

Hair: Blonde

Race: White

Anyone with information on Lenore's whereabouts should contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000 (option 1) or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.