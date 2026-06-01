Missing 81-year-old man located, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 81-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday has been located, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
On Tuesday afternoon, police shared that 81-year-old Lloyd North had been found.
He was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Anasazi Drive in Summerlin, police said previously.
Police asked all hospitals to check their registries for North and to notify police immediately.
Anyone with information on North's whereabouts was asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
Click below for more information on Lloyd North, who is considered a missing endangered adult.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 1, 2026
Anyone with information regarding LLOYD NORTH and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons… pic.twitter.com/nPj4F5hcyg