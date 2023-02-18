Watch Now
MISSING: 72-year-old man last seen in North Las Vegas, police say

Posted at 6:43 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 21:43:48-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are looking for 72-year-old Randall Manz who is missing and could need medical help.

Police said Manz was last seen Friday, February 17 at 3:10 p.m. at his home near the 3600 block of Prairie Orchid Avenue. His home is located near North Pecos Road and East Washburn Road in North Las Vegas.

Investigators said he suffers from severe dementia.

Manz was spotted driving away from his home in an orange, 2006 Jeep Liberty with the Nevada license plate "619L11."

He is described as 5'6" and 150 pounds with short, grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white sweater and beige-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

