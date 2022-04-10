Watch
MISSING: 42-year-old James Ammons in possible distress, police say

James Ammons 13.jpg
Las Vegas Metropolitan Department
Picture given by LVMPD of James Ammons
Posted at 4:54 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 19:55:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for assistance in locating 42-year-old James Ammons. Police say Ammons might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Ammons was last heard from on April 8 around 7 p.m. His vehicle was located near Sandy Valley, NV 89019.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding Ammons and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-311, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

