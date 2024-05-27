Miracle Mile Shops honoring Uber, Lyft, taxi drivers on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials from the Miracle Mile Shops are saying thank you to local rideshare drivers.

On Thursday, May 30, they're hosting a special Driver Appreciation Event.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. all Las Vegas Uber, Lyft, and taxi drivers are invited to stop by to pick up lite bites, courtesy of the mall's newest restaurant, Rosa Mexicano.

The pop-up will be located at the taxi lane off of Harmon Avenue, which you can see on the map below.

Miracle Mile Shops

Drivers are invited to pull through the taxi lane to pick up treats while supplies last.

There is a limit of one item per driver.