Miracle Mile Shops honoring Uber, Lyft, taxi drivers on Thursday

Posted at 5:24 PM, May 26, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials from the Miracle Mile Shops are saying thank you to local rideshare drivers.

On Thursday, May 30, they're hosting a special Driver Appreciation Event.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. all Las Vegas Uber, Lyft, and taxi drivers are invited to stop by to pick up lite bites, courtesy of the mall's newest restaurant, Rosa Mexicano.

The pop-up will be located at the taxi lane off of Harmon Avenue, which you can see on the map below.

Miracle Mile Shops - Driver Appreciation Event

Drivers are invited to pull through the taxi lane to pick up treats while supplies last.

There is a limit of one item per driver.

