Rosa Mexicano Las Vegas is officially open at Planet Hollywood's Miracle Mile Shops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The doors have officially opened at a new restaurant at Planet Hollywood's Miracle Mile Shops.

On Friday, Rosa Mexicano Las Vegas welcomed their first customers. Company officials said this is the restaurant's first location in Las Vegas and is their largest location.

"We're thrilled to bring Rosa Mexicano to center stage in Las Vegas and we are excited to offer a truly elevated and authentic Mexican experience through our traditional made-from-scratch food and our signature margaritas that have stood the test of time," said Rosa Mexicano CEO Jim Dunn. "Our passion for hospitality, attentive service and authenticity is part of our DNA and we're looking forward to serving up an amazing experience to each of our guests in one of the most dynamic markets in the world."

The 13,000-square-foot restaurant is decorated with hand-painted murals throughout the restaurant as well as an outdoor patio. It will also feature a "Pink Room" where everything is decorated in pink, including a pink diver bubble wall.

The menu features things like tableside guacamole, crispy squash blossoms, beer battered lobster, duck carnitas, and tableside nitro margaritas.

Rosa Mexicano will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.