'Minor injuries' after small plane 'went down' near I-11 outside Boulder City

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Minor injuries resulted after a small plane "went down" along Interstate 11 outside Boulder City on Friday, city officials said.

Firefighters responded to the crash site near mile marker 12, near the Townsite Solar area, KTNV was told.

"Minor injuries are reported," a city official said, though it was not immediately known how many people were on board the plane.

Officials also noted there was no damage to nearby solar equipment. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is expected to investigate.

The news comes after the area saw a fatal plane crash in early July. Another fatal plane crash was reported outside Boulder City in February.