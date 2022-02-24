Crews respond to deadly plane crash near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boulder City Fire Department and Police Department are on the scene of a plane crash off of US 95 near the 51-mile marker.

It is believed only one person was on board. That person has died and their identity will be released by the coroner's office.

Authorities say the crash involves an ultralight aircraft and they are not sure if it was arriving or departing the area. The aircraft hit powerlines near U.S. 95 and I-11.

The city says its "deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim."

The incident is not impacting traffic on U.S. 95.

The FAA has been contacted and will be leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

