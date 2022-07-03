Boulder City officials report plane crash

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of Boulder City's Twitter reported a small plane crash near Black Hills Drive and US 95.

Boulder City Police and Fire are on the scene of a small plane crash near Black Hills Drive and US 95. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/8EZbaPNIrm — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 3, 2022

The tweet was sent Sunday morning around 9:47 a.m. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

13 Action News is headed to the scene and will provide more information once available.