Boulder City officials report plane crash

Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 15:25:32-04

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of Boulder City's Twitter reported a small plane crash near Black Hills Drive and US 95.

The tweet was sent Sunday morning around 9:47 a.m. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

13 Action News is headed to the scene and will provide more information once available.

