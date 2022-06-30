Minimum wage hike in Nevada could stifle small business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Serving up beers and burgers at Nevada Brew Works in Downtown Las Vegas will soon get more expensive for co-owner Jason Taylor as Nevada's minimum wage is set to take a 75 cent jump on Friday.

"We're taking it just one day at a time," Taylor said.

He said the coming minimum wage bump would benefit his entire bar staff.

On top of inflationary pressure, he said it's a lot to juggle.

"It's not just the labor force that's increasing for our pay roll," he said. "We're experiencing a lot of increases on the food side. It's a culmination of almost everything that's been increased, right?"

Still, Taylor has pledged not to raise prices on customers or cut staff at his brewery and restaurant.

At Hogs and Heifers Saloon nearby, the burden on ownership would be a little lighter when the new minimum wage snapped into place.

"It impacts us, but not huge," said owner Michelle Dell.

Dell said most employees already make above minimum wage and the bartenders and bar backs work for tips.

"If someone said to me, 'I'll pay you $10 and hour but no tips or I'll pay you $8 or $5 an hour and you make tips,' I'd take the tips all day long," she said.

Both owners agreed the minimum wage would benefit their employees and were necessary as prices rise.

"They really need these increases," Taylor said.

Taylor called on people to help local businesses make ends meet by supporting them over large chain stores that are often more able to bear increased costs.

"These people need to make a good minimum wage," Taylor said, "and we understand that."

The minimum wage increases have been scheduled annually which Taylor said allows him to build the price hike into his budget.

Increases have been scheduled every July through 2024.