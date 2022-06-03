Downtown mural is back after 'ad district' backlash in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A mural in downtown Las Vegas is being revived after it was painted over to make room for advertising space.

Visionary Walls faced backlash from Las Vegans after painting over the mural across the street from Nevada Brew Works.

READ: Arts District or 'ad' district? Businesses upset about mural covered for ad placement

The owners of Nevada Brew Works say the building's owner since hired a contractor to power-wash the water-based white paint that had covered the mural.

"The community really came together. We had small business owners, we had patrons, we had locals who live in the Arts District — they all banded together," said Nevada Brew Works co-owner Jason Taylor. "It's art over ads down here."

The mural was the first major project for artist Xavi Panneton after his home and workshop were destroyed in an Oregon wildfire two years ago.

"This is really important to the community," Taylor said. "It's really important to the culture down here. It's important that we have this mural down here, and it's back."