Tipping down across U.S., concerning for Las Vegas employees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To tip, or not to tip?

That's been the question for many seeking services across the country as inflation skyrockets in many sectors.

A report from Creditcards.com found fewer people are tipping than before despite a pledge from 1/3 of Americans to tip more during the pandemic.

The report was worrisome to many like Trebor Hill, an MC at a Bar and Grill on the Las Vegas Strip.

"If it's because of inflation and people are saving money and everything I get it, but don't forget your people," Hill said.

The report cited inflation as a major factor in the downtrend in tipping.

Others, like tourist Shalaye Patterson, said they would continue to reward hard work despite rising prices.

"I feel like it's the right thing to. Like why shouldn't you tip? They're working hard at their jobs."

The only sector where tipping rose, according to the report, was for hairstylists and barbers.