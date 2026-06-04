Minibike rider facing life-threatening injuries after crash with pickup truck, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is facing critical injuries after a crash in the central valley Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:33 p.m. in the area of Wisteria and Shawnee avenues, off Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a driver riding a non-street-legal minibike was heading south on Wisteria Avenue at the same time a 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling north, both approaching the intersection of Shawnee Avenue.

A crash happened when the truck made a left turn as the minibike reached the intersection.

Medical personnel took the minibike rider to UMC's Trauma Center, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

The Ram's driver stayed at the scene, and police said he was not impaired.

This crash remains under investigation.