Middle school fight draws attention of CCSD Police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday night, Hyde Park Middle School Principal Anna Belknap, sent an email to parents regarding a physical fight that took place at a park near the campus.
The full statement can be seen below:
Dear Hyde Park Middle School Families,
This is Principal Anna Belknap. As always, I want to keep you informed of important matters that take place at our school.
This afternoon, after dismissal, we had a situation where students were involved in a physical altercation at the park near our campus. School administration, staff, and CCSD Police responded.
Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters. However, as it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.
I am asking once again that parents and guardians talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct.
Anna Belknap