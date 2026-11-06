Michael Sanft, Las Vegas attorney who represented 'Keefe D', dead at 54

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michael Sanft, the prominent Las Vegas attorney who represented many high-profile clients over his career, has died, sources confirmed to 13 Investigates on Friday.

Sanft, 54, was found dead at his home. As of Friday afternoon, his cause of death had not been released.

Most recently, Sanft gained national attention as the lawyer for Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who was found guilty in August of orchestrating the 1996 murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur.

FILE | Michael Sanft represents Duane Davis at sentencing for the murder of Tupac Shakur:

[IN COURT] Opening statements in sentencing of 'Keefe D' Davis for Tupac Shakur's murder

He also defended former Las Vegas City Councilwoman and then-Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore in her 2024 wire fraud and conspiracy case. Sanft withdrew from the case after Fiore was found guilty by a federal jury of funneling money from charitable and political causes for her own personal use. Fiore was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Sanft was the lead trial attorney at Las Vegas-based personal injury law firm SOS Injury Lawyers. According to his biography on the firm's website, he grew up in Tonga and moved with his family to San Diego at the age of 12.

"As he watched the green island disappear below, Mike promised himself two things: 1. to always honor the people, place, and culture that raised him; and 2. to seize the opportunity America provided," his biography states.

Sanft served a two-year proselyting mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended Brigham Young University in Hawaii, where he was also a dancer at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

He is described as being driven by a strong work ethic and a desire to advocate for those in need.

According to his online biography, Sanft earned a reputation "as a formidable trial attorney, securing favorable outcomes for hundreds of clients" and trying more than 150 cases.

Sanft and SOS Injury Lawyers were featured several times on KTNV's "Las Vegas Morning Blend" to highlight the firm's charitable causes and work in the Las Vegas community, including their "Small Dog Law" initiative to promote local animal rescues.