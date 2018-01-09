MGM to host summer hiring event on Jan. 11

Don’t be fooled by the chilly temperatures – it’s time to start thinking about a summer job. That's why the MGM is holding their job fair this week.

MGM Resorts, is ramping up for the busy Las Vegas pool season by holding a Seasonal Career Fair to fill more than 1,000 poolside positions at 13 different resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. The properties hiring at the event include ARIA, Bellagio, Circus Circus, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Monte Carlo (soon to be Park MGM!), New York-New York, The Signature at MGM Grand and Vdara.

The Seasonal Career Fair is Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mandalay Bay in the Convention Center’s South Seas Ballroom.

They're looking for engaging, energetic employees to support seasonal swimming pool and hotel operations. Positions include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, receptionists, bartenders, food servers, cocktail servers, cooks, cabana positions, hosts, sales associates, security officers and more.

Applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at www.mgmresorts.com/seasonal and bring multiple copies of their current resumé.

Prepare for interviews, which will be conducted at the event. Some applicants will take a drug test and be hired on the spot.