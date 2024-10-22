MGM Resorts converting hotel on Las Vegas Strip into W Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A property on the Las Vegas Strip will soon get a new name.

On Monday, MGM Resorts International announced that the Delano will be converted into the W Las Vegas.

The W Hotels brand is part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Marriott and MGM Resorts announced a long-term strategic agreement last year.

"Our relationship with Marriott has far exceeded our expectations, demonstrating the power of its brand portfolio and the strength of their distribution channels," Steve Zanella, President of MGM Resorts Operations, said in a press release. "W Las Vegas, the latest hotel to come to life as part of our collaboration, will allow guests to access a new luxury lifestyle experience recognized worldwide for its distinct personality, dynamic programming and elevated service culture."

Since the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy officially launched in March, company officials say bookings are "significantly outpacing anticipated projections with hundreds of thousands of room nights booked."

W Las Vegas is expected to join the W Hotels portfolio later year with additional plans for the property to be announced in the future.