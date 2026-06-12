Metro to share counterterrorism update as summer begins in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared that new information would be provided on Project Meridian as summer hits Las Vegas.

WATCH LIVE | Metro's full briefing

We first reported on Metro's announcement of this initiative in February, when we learned that Project Meridian was a constant monitoring system in the valley that included analysts, counterterrorism squads, high-tech workspaces, and the deployment of officers to cities affected by terrorism to provid Las Vegas with key learning points.

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In a press release sent to Channel 13, LVMPD said that the meeting would be held by Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren early this evening.

Channel 13 plans to attend. We will provide more details from this meeting once they are available to us.