Metro police search for 26-year-old man last seen in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are searching for a 26-year-old Hispanic man who was last seen in Downtown Las Vegas on Saturday.

Collin Best, 26, was last seen near the 300 block of S. Casino Center Blvd, in Downtown Las Vegas, wearing a red jacket, black shirt and gray pants.

Best is described by police as 5' 7" and 135 lbs. with brown eyes and short brown hair, as well as a "lightning bolt" marking on his left hand.

Police say Best may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Collin Best and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.