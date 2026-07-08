Metro police mourning loss of K-9 who died after complications from a seizure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Leico, who died Tuesday from complications of a seizure, the department announced.

The 10-year-old Belgian Malinois served alongside his handler, Officer Sam Carrillo, for the past eight years.

LVMPD said Leico assisted with Patrol, SWAT, Major Violators and other specialized units that focused on locating and apprehending suspects. Officer Carrillo and Leico were responsible for 93 finds and nine apprehensions, according to the department.

"Leico's dedication, courage, and relentless work ethic made him an invaluable member of our department," LVMPD said in a social media post. "Beyond his service, Leico was full of energy, had a social personality, and quickly became a favorite wherever he went."

Leico represented the K-9 unit by taking part in demonstrations for other officers, at local schools and at the Hispanic Citizens Academy, "where he helped strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community we serve."

The department said one of Leico's favorite stops was at the dispatch center, where he would "soak up all the love and attention from the dispatchers who adored him."