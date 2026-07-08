Metro police mourning loss of K-9 who died after complications from a seizure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Leico, who died Tuesday from complications of a seizure, the department announced.
The 10-year-old Belgian Malinois served alongside his handler, Officer Sam Carrillo, for the past eight years.
LVMPD said Leico assisted with Patrol, SWAT, Major Violators and other specialized units that focused on locating and apprehending suspects. Officer Carrillo and Leico were responsible for 93 finds and nine apprehensions, according to the department.
"Leico's dedication, courage, and relentless work ethic made him an invaluable member of our department," LVMPD said in a social media post. "Beyond his service, Leico was full of energy, had a social personality, and quickly became a favorite wherever he went."
Leico represented the K-9 unit by taking part in demonstrations for other officers, at local schools and at the Hispanic Citizens Academy, "where he helped strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community we serve."
The department said one of Leico's favorite stops was at the dispatch center, where he would "soak up all the love and attention from the dispatchers who adored him."
"Whether working alongside fellow officers or engaging with members of our community, Leico left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His loyalty, enthusiasm, and larger-than-life personality created countless memories that will never be forgotten.
Leico’s legacy will live on through the lives he touched, the officers he served beside, and the community he helped protect. He will be deeply missed by his handler, Officer Carrillo, our K-9 Unit, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
We are sincerely grateful for the overwhelming support, kind words, and condolences from everyone who has reached out during this difficult time, as well as those who continue to keep Leico and Officer Carrillo in their thoughts.
Rest easy, Leico. Thank you for your faithful service, steadfast loyalty, and the sacrifices you made to keep others safe. Your watch has ended, but your legacy will never be forgotten."