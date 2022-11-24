Metro police look for missing 58-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 58-year-old woman went missing from the downtown Las Vegas area on Tuesday, according to Metro police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Sharon Brock. They say she might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

According to police reports, Brock was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs, a gray sweater, yellow socks and red shoes, police say. Police describe Brock as 5 feet and 3 inches tall, around 100 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information regarding Sharon Brock and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.