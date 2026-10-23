LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is always looking for ways to help you stay one step ahead — so you can keep your money and not become a victim of a deal that’s just too good to be true.

But that’s exactly what we believe happened to us several weeks ago, after a company called U.S. Events reached out to our sales team and bought $45,000 worth of ads.

We believe our station got ghosted, and Metro Police are now investigating after we filed a report with them.

WATCH | Metro investigating after Channel 13 gets ghosted by Halloween event organizers

Metro investigating after Channel 13 gets ghosted by Halloween event organizers

The advertiser, U.S. Events, was promising to put on an event called Horror Nights EDM, a Halloween night rave in Las Vegas. Our team got a signed contract from someone named Rose Grayson sealing the deal.

Someone from our parent company, E.W. Scripps, reached out to us concerned that the event wasn’t what it seemed. We started to dig a little deeper into the event.

Scripps’ accounting department emailed our team sharing the electronic payment from the company that didn’t go through. More than $12,000 worth of ads ran on our platforms before we paused them.

We also checked out the address for the event, which led us to an office building, home to several different businesses, and not a venue where a haunted party would go down.

Organizers for the event listed tickets for sale on Eventbrite. The page now shows the event is “canceled.”

Channel 13 reached out to the company to find out if they knew about the event organizers or are aware of any issues with them, and to find out how those who bought tickets could get their money back. As of right now, Eventbrite’s media relations team has not responded.

We tried calling the number listed for the company to ask about what was happening and about potential refunds for tickets purchased —and didn’t get an answer.

If you believe you have possible fraudulent activity to report, you can call Metro’s financial crimes number at (702) 828-3483.