Metro increasing presence at shopping centers across valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Holiday shoppers might notice a small difference when they go out to shopping centers, outlets, or malls around the valley.

Along with the thousands of people looking for the perfect gift, Las Vegas metro police officers will also be there patrolling the area in an effort to combat crime.

Officers will proactively patrol shopping malls and respond to crimes and issues that may arise.

Additionally, metro will have plain clothes units to operate in a covert capacity to assist in decreasing the opportunity for crime to occur.

This initiative will end on December 27, 2023.

​"During our holiday season, we have holiday initiative officers throughout the Valley to make sure that our community is safe," said Captain Timothy Hatchet.

Captain Hatchet said the initiative helped officers arrive to a shooting at a busy shopping center near rainbow and the 215 Tuesday in just 30 seconds.​

"Our officers were so close in the neighborhood," added Hatchet.

During the 2022 Holiday Initiative, officers conducted 5,579 vehicle stops, 1,832 person stops and 488 arrests. Out of the arrests, 214 were for felony or gross misdemeanor charges. Additionally, officers issued 161 misdemeanor citations, 3,084 traffic citations and impounded 20 firearms.

Shoppers we spoke with said having the officers on site will give them peace of mind while they shop.​

​"I think it will have the shoppers feel more secure walking around the stores"," said ​Leo Malabanan.

​"And everybody will feel safe walking about and everything because there's been a lot of thefts and a lot of break-ins," said Sharon Smith.

​For shoppers like Lauren Smith who said her car was broken into while she was black Friday shopping a few years ago, the officers are a welcome sight.​

​"That would have been eliminated if cops were around. I think that's a good thing to have," said Smith.

The LVMPD would like to remind the community to:

