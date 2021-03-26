Metal rod through vehicle brings big scare for Las Vegas area mother

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beana Reveles was on her way to pick up her son from school when she says something terrifying happened.

As she was driving east on Cactus Avenue towards Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday she says she drove over something on the road.

“It made this huge loud noise in my car, startled my 5-month-old baby," she said. "He started crying. I started instantly checking my tire pressure. I thought I blew a tire."

Her tires were not damaged, but when she opened her left passenger door Reveles found a scary surprise.

A 25-inch metal rod was in the backseat of her car, just inches from her baby.

Beana Reveles

She's happy he wasn't hurt.

“It got me emotional because if it got any closer, I don’t even want to know what could have happened.”

Her mechanic says it's part of a “leaf spring” usually found on heavy-duty vehicles.

Reveles filed a claim with her auto insurance and reached out to Clark County officials, hoping the county can help with her situation.

She says she wants other drivers to pay closer attention as they drive around.

“Just be careful and pay attention. Just be safe out there because I don’t want this to happen. I’m just so happy we’re all safe and none of us were injured and it’s just the car,” she said.

13 Action News reached out to Clark County but officials say they are unable to comment on her specific situation.