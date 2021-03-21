Menu

Vehicle hits water valve causing leak after 2-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

Authorities say one vehicle went through a community wall and struck a water valve, causing a leak.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 10:41:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 20 at about 7:08 p.m. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a 2-vehicle crash with injuries at 7625 Rainbow Blvd.

Authorities say one vehicle went through a community wall and struck a water valve, causing a leak.

No other information has been provided at this time by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

