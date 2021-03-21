Vehicle hits water valve causing leak after 2-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 20 at about 7:08 p.m. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a 2-vehicle crash with injuries at 7625 Rainbow Blvd.

Authorities say one vehicle went through a community wall and struck a water valve, causing a leak.

No other information has been provided at this time by authorities.

SERIOUS MVA: TOC: 7:08PM. 7625 N Rainbow Bl. two vehicle MVA with injuries, one vehicle thru wall, water valve struck and leak. E41, T48, R41,48, HR44, B4 pic.twitter.com/5uZuI6uf0c — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 21, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

