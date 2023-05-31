Mermaid School makes a splash at aquarium in Silverton Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mermaids at Silverton Casino are inviting children and adults to trade in their legs for a tail and fin to learn how to swim like the mythical sea creatures from under the sea. Mermaid School returns to the resort's 15-foot deep aquarium, offering students an opportunity to learn about aquatic life while swimming with more than 2,000 sharks, sting rays, fish.

As part of the magical 90-minute experience, fans ages seven to adult are transformed into a famed Silverton mermaid and swim in the casino’s 117,000-gallon aquarium, along with thousands of tropical fish and rays. Each session includes:

A mermaid “warm up” class, a swim session in the aquarium with a mermaid tail, a behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium and the sealife that lives within it, a certificate of completion, a celebratory scoop of Gelato (for kids), and a mimosa (for adults).

Mermaid School will be held on select days from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Reservations for Mermaid School for kids ages 7 to 12 are currently being accepted for May 13, 20, and 27; June 3, 17, 21, 23, and 28; July 1, 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28; and August 2, 4, and 5. Reservations for Mermaid School for Families ages 7 to adult are currently being accepted for June 18, July 23, and August 18. Reservations for Mermaid School for Adults (ages 19+) are currently being accepted for May 21; June 4, 11, and 25; and July 2.

All equipment, including goggles, is provided. Participants need only bring a swimsuit or towel. Reservations must be booked at least 24 hours in advance. There is a minimum of two participants per class and a maximum of six for Mermaid School for Kids, and four for Mermaid School for Adults and Families. At least one parent must be present during the Kids or Family sessions.

Mermaid School experiences can be booked online at silvertoncasino.com. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777.