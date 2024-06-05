Men sentenced for multiple burglaries across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The last of five men have been sentenced for multiple burglaries across the valley, which were carried out in 2020.

According to court documents, from March 2020 to December 2020, Stanley Booker, Demarcus Dosewell, Dominique Owens, Jecorian McCutheon, all from Houston, and George Densley, from Las Vegas, conspired to burglarize ATMs.

The Justice Department states the men carried out three ATM burglaries in Las Vegas and one ATM burglary in Henderson.

Investigators said the men "ripped apart the ATMs but were unable to open the safes containing cash."

With the Henderson burglary, the men stole $114,100 and for the Las Vegas burglaries, the men stole $151,200.

Justice Department records say Owens pleaded guilty to three counts of bank burglary and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 51 months, or just over four years, in prison.

Dosewell pleaded guilty to one count of bank burglary and on Feb. 21, 2023, he was sentenced to 41 months, or about three and a half years in prison.

Booker pleaded guilty to one county of conspiracy to commit bank burglary, four counts of bank burglary, and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. On March 11, 2024, he was sentenced to 84 months, or seven years, in prison.

McCutcheon pleaded guilty to two counts of bank burglary and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. On March 5, 2024, he was sentenced to 41 months, or about three and a half years, in prison.

A jury found Densley guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit bank burglary and two counts of bank burglary. On May 7, 2024, he was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, in prison.

In addition to prison time, the defendants were also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $485,554.77.