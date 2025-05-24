Memorial Day Weekend Guide: Here are some Memorial Day events taking place in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and Channel 13 has compiled a list of things to do in honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Memorial Day ceremonies and services

The Palm Mortuaries will host Memorial Day services and a veterans resource fair on Saturday, May 24, at Palm Henderson, 800 S Boulder Highway, Henderson.

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Placement of flags

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fallen Heroes Memorial Day Service

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans Resource Fair

The Palm Eastern on 7600 South Eastern Avenue in the Garden of Honor, will host a placement of flags with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts at 7 a.m.

On Monday, May 26, the Palm Eastern, in the Garden of Honor will have a Boy Scouts flag ceremony with a bag piper and national anthem from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Palm Downtown at 1325 North Main Street will be hosting a service.

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Memorial Day Service; Placement of Flags with Boy Scouts

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fordyce Club of Las Vegas Memorial Day Service



There will also be Memorial Day events at both the Southern and Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemeteries.

Flag-In on Saturday, May 24



South: 7 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Volunteers are asked to gather in the Chapel Courtyard area.

North: 8:30 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Volunteers are asked to gather in the paved area next to the pavilion.

Special Forces Ceremony on Sunday, May 25



South (Only): 10 a.m. near the fountain in the Memorial Garden.

Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 26

South: 1 p.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City. The event is hosted in partnership with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 711

North: 11 a.m. at the Northern Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 14 Veterans Way in Fernley. The northern ceremony is hosted in partnership with the Nevada Veterans Coalition.

If you're looking for some family fun in the sun, Channel 13's Anjaji Patel has also gathered a list of cost-friendly things to do this Memorial Day weekend.