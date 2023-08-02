Megabus adding additional trips between Las Vegas and Los Angeles due to demand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Megabus is doubling the amount of daily trips they're offering between Las Vegas and Los Angeles due to demand.

The company originally started the route on June 1 due to more people hitting the road for summer vacation.

"Los Angeles to Vegas is a key route for Megabus," Colin Emberson, Vice President Commercial for Megabus, said at the time. "We're thrilled to be building upon recent expansions to our network and the timing is great with one of the busiest travel seasons quickly approaching."

Last week, company officials announced that demand has continued to increase to the point where they've added trips and now offer four daily trips between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

"Over the past two months, we've seeing growing interest," Emberson said. "As demand builds, we're always looking for opportunities to increase our scheduled and offer more convenient travel options for our customers."

In April, Megabus also announced a partnership with Salt Lake Express, which also offers daily trips to Las Vegas and Reno.

Megabus originally launched in 2006. According to the company website, the bus line has served more than 50 million customers throughout more than 500 cities.