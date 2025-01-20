Meet your local authors and artists at the 2025 Authors & Artists Fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for something to do with the family on the weekend, the Clark County Library will be holding their 2025 Authors & Artists Fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public at 1401 East Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89119.

▶ Read more Local elementary students attend no-cost book fair thanks to 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

The library said you can expect more than 70 local authors and 18 artists at the event — but it's not just authors and artists you'll get to see. There will also be workshop panels, a movie screening of "Harold and the Purple Crayon" and a live performance by the Clark County Library Jam Band.

You can also purchase books and artwork — with singing opportunities — throughout the event's duration.

For more information, you can call (702) 507-3458.

See the full fair agenda from the Clark County Library below:

Theater Lobby: The Author Marketplace



The Author Marketplace will feature rotating groups of local authors will best-sellers and new releases available for purchase and signing.

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Author Group 1 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Author Group 2 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Author Group 3



Main Theater: Movie & Concert



11:00 a.m. Movie screening of Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024, PG, 92 minutes)

Movie screening of (2024, PG, 92 minutes) 3:00 p.m. Clark County Library Jam Band in concert

Paul C. Blau Theatre: Panel & Workshops



10:30 a.m. Using Tone Correctly & Efficiently with author Nancy Dick

with author Nancy Dick 11:30 a.m. Publishing 101 panel with Jo Wilkins (Mystic Publishers, Inc.), Maer Wilson (Ellysian Press), and Lauren Tallman (self-publishing)

panel with Jo Wilkins (Mystic Publishers, Inc.), Maer Wilson (Ellysian Press), and Lauren Tallman (self-publishing) 12:30 p.m. No Free Rides! Make Description Earn Its Place with author Theresa Maue

with author Theresa Maue 1:30 p.m. Writing in Layers - A Screenwriting Technique Adapted for Novelists with author Ned Barnett

with author Ned Barnett 2:30 p.m. Designing a Book Cover That Sells with author/publisher Richard Draude

with author/publisher Richard Draude 3:30 p.m. Adventures in Small Press Publishing with author Diana Fedorak

Large Conference Room: The Artist Marketplace

