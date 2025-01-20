Meet your local authors and artists at the 2025 Authors & Artists Fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for something to do with the family on the weekend, the Clark County Library will be holding their 2025 Authors & Artists Fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public at 1401 East Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89119.
The library said you can expect more than 70 local authors and 18 artists at the event — but it's not just authors and artists you'll get to see. There will also be workshop panels, a movie screening of "Harold and the Purple Crayon" and a live performance by the Clark County Library Jam Band.
You can also purchase books and artwork — with singing opportunities — throughout the event's duration.
For more information, you can call (702) 507-3458.
See the full fair agenda from the Clark County Library below:
Theater Lobby: The Author Marketplace
- The Author Marketplace will feature rotating groups of local authors will best-sellers and new releases available for purchase and signing.
- 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Author Group 1
- 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Author Group 2
- 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Author Group 3
Main Theater: Movie & Concert
- 11:00 a.m. Movie screening of Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024, PG, 92 minutes)
- 3:00 p.m. Clark County Library Jam Band in concert
Paul C. Blau Theatre: Panel & Workshops
- 10:30 a.m. Using Tone Correctly & Efficiently with author Nancy Dick
- 11:30 a.m. Publishing 101 panel with Jo Wilkins (Mystic Publishers, Inc.), Maer Wilson (Ellysian Press), and Lauren Tallman (self-publishing)
- 12:30 p.m. No Free Rides! Make Description Earn Its Place with author Theresa Maue
- 1:30 p.m. Writing in Layers - A Screenwriting Technique Adapted for Novelists with author Ned Barnett
- 2:30 p.m. Designing a Book Cover That Sells with author/publisher Richard Draude
- 3:30 p.m. Adventures in Small Press Publishing with author Diana Fedorak
Large Conference Room: The Artist Marketplace
The Artist Marketplace will feature rotating groups of local artists will original pieces available for purchase and signing.
- 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Artist Group 1
- 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Artist Group 2
- 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Artist Group 3
- Artistic demonstrations, workshops and chapter readings will also be in the large conference room.
- 10:40 a.m. Chapter Readings by the Authors (10 minutes each author)
- 12:30 p.m. Collage Art Demonstration & Workshop with artist David Lampel
- 1:40 p.m. Coffee Art Demonstration & Workshop with artists Sher Jacobson
- 2:40 p.m. Generate Sales Through Self-Marketing with author Andres Fragoso, Jr.
- 3:40 p.m. Putting the Story In History with author Wayne Turmel