Local elementary students attend no-cost book fair thanks to 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every year, we ask you to contribute to our goal of putting brand-new books into the hands of local kids, and we get to see firsthand how your generosity makes a difference.

It was smiles galore at Tom Williams Elementary School on Wednesday, where students attended a book fair thanks to our annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

Students get to pick out five brand new books to take home and keep, and that's all thanks to your donations.

The principal told me over the course of this week, a total of 550 students will get to shop at this book fair, and they really do get the experience of shopping for books they want, and even checking out like they're making a purchase.

Of course, this is all at no cost to the students, and that's because of your support.

The kids told me it was a special experience for them.

"It's really fun because I get new books that I can read and I could see which ones I could pick out and look for which ones I really like and looks like really cool for me," said fourth-grader Aitana. "And I really like the scary books."

"I've been to library before, but not a book fair," said first-grader Sergio.

"So what was it like coming in here and being able to pick out your books and you get to take them home?" I asked him. "How does that make you feel?"

"Happy!" Sergio said.

We want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated in our community and supported our mission of boosting childhood literacy in our valley.

