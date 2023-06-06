Meet 'Bam Bam' the unofficial Vegas Golden Knights mascot

Go to a Knights game, and you will probably run into Bam Bam.

The dog has become an unofficial mascot to many fans in the Kingdom.

He is usually outside Toshiba Plaza and the watch parties. We decided to learn more about the pup.

KTNV Bam Bam, dubbed the unofficial mascot by many VGK fans

7-year-old Bam Bam's mother says he isn't trained for his role in the fandom, he just does it.

Diana Aranas was a fan of the Knights in San Diego before eventually moving to Las Vegas a few years ago.

Aranas says the VGK community is unlike any other.

"He brings so much love and joy to everyone its exciting to see him come out and support," she tells us.

KTNV KTNV Anchor Reporter Joe Moeller talks with Diana Aranas

Bam Bam even has his own part of the family's garage at home, complete with a minature Chevy pick up truck wrapped up in gold and Stanley Cup Final decals.

"This is his newer version, thought he would spruce it up a little since we're in the Stanley Cup now," Aranas said.

She tells us that being part of the Golden Knights and Las Vegas community is what brings Bam Bam and their family joy.

"He brings so much joy, and so much happiness to everyone who sees him," the pup's mom continued.

The family says they have hopes the Knights will go all the way and win the Stanley Cup, before making plans to go to more events like the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this fall and the Super Bowl next year.