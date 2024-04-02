Medical care made more accessible thanks to free evening clinics for under-served communities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Making health care more accessible for our under-served communities is the goal of a collaboration between the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV and Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada.

Channel 13 sat down with two patients who shared how critical this partnership is and how others can participate as well.

The Ruffin Family Clinic has provided care to thousands in Las Vegas since it first opened its doors in 2015, from primary medical care to dental care, all at no cost to uninsured and low-income families across the valley, like Isaura Lagunas Tomayo's family.

"Wow. To me it's a miracle, a blessing," she said.

Tomayo, a single mother, finds scheduling doctor's appointments challenging, but with the collaboration between the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV and Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada, patient access has improved.

She said the recently-added evening appointments every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. make it easier for her to manage her family's health care and financial needs.

"It's very difficult being a single mom with kids, mainly because we don't have the necessary resources to pay for insurance, which are very expensive right now," Tomayo said.

While patients like Tomayo and her family are being treated through this partnership, it's not just about providing care. The collaboration also unites faculty physicians, staff, residents and medical students at UNLV.

Among those who have recently joined this team is Keith Noorda, a UNLV fourth-year medical student.

"It's a huge opportunity," he said. "It is one of things I was excited about in doing the med school here is giving back to the community, getting to interact with those who are in need, and just getting that minutiae of working a clinic is valuable to how I see myself progressing."

"There is no other clinic in this area that offers free care," said Dr. Michael O'Hanlan, medical director at the Ruffin Family Clinic.

O'Hanlan said that to qualify for these federally-funded services, patients must meet income requirements and be uninsured. He said these appointments during the evening hours will allow them to accommodate even more patients.

"At least two patients per hour per physician, and we will have three or four physicians. So we can probably see 12, 15, 20 patients a night," he said.

It's a need that Noorda said needs even more resources and support.

"Where ever you are, there will be people with different backgrounds, those that are disadvantaged, and those that need more help. Learning how to provide that care effectively now will help us be more effective later," he said.

This event takes place every Tuesday at the Ruffin Family clinic on MLK Boulevard south of Owens. Evening appointments take place between 5 and 8 p.m.

To see if you qualify and to make an appointment, CLICK HERE.